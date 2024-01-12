Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.62. 172,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,903. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $327.64 and a twelve month high of $487.84. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

