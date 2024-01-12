Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $76.16. 1,762,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

