Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.67. 328,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.32 and a 52 week high of $306.74. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

