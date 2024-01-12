Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 565,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

