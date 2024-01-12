Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,446 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 414,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

