Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.42. 1,282,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

