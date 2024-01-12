Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DaVita by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Down 0.6 %

DVA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.25. 150,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

