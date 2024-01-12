Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

