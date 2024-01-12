Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $54.97 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $437.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

