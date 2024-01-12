Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $294.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average of $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

