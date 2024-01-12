Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.1 %

WFC stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.