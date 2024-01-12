Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DE opened at $391.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.56 and a 200 day moving average of $395.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.