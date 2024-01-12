Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,119 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $220.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

