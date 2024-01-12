Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $546.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

