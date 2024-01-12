Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is Paradiem LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Paradiem LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 3,805,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,319,418. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

