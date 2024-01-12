Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,206,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

