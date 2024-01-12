Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,337,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

