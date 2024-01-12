Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $49.38 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

