Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys 2,369 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

