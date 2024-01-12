Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $306.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

