Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.09. 51,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

