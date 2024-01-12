Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $32,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $33,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.0 %

BTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 721,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

