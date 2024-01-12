Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $439.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.31 and a 200-day moving average of $410.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

