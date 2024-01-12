Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:SLB traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $49.61. 1,711,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
