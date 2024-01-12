Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $638.93 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $640.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $593.24 and a 200 day moving average of $550.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

