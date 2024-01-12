Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

