PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.42

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 5941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

