Piper Sandler Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $34.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.