Piper Sandler Raises DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

XRAY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 443,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

