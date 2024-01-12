Piper Sandler Raises Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $33.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

HRL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods's revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

