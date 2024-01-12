Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet Sells 13,910 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $116,426.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.77.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.