Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet Sells 13,910 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $116,426.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

