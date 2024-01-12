Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $30.65 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $30,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 993,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

COF opened at $128.34 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

