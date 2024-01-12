Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $32.33 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

