Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $32.76 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358,800 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial makes up about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Webster Financial worth $32,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WBS opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

