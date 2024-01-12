Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $33.48 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,700 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

