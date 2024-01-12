Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $36,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $249.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average is $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

