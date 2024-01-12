Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $37.74 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $482.32 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.36 and a 200-day moving average of $458.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

