Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332,300 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises about 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of International Bancshares worth $35,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,228,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

International Bancshares stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.94.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

