Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 111,000 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Science Applications International comprises approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Science Applications International worth $37,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,788,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

