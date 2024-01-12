Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 245,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,700 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $33,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.28 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.