Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 81,900 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

