Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $107.17 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

