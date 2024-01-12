Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFC. B. Riley began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

