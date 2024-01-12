Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,653,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,585 shares of company stock worth $6,123,397 over the last ninety days. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

DFH stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.