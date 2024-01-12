Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFMO opened at $130.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $363.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

