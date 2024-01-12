Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $230,000 Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $6,054,232 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

SMPL opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

