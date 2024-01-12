Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after buying an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

