Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.