Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,572 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SU opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

