Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 46,331 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,331 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHE LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

